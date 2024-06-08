Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Has $5.20 Million Position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 49.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,971 shares during the period. SentinelOne comprises 1.1% of Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SentinelOne worth $5,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 143.0% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the third quarter worth about $55,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Pursue Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE S traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,340,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,511,329. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.81. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $30.76.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $186.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.11 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 44.79% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on S. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on SentinelOne from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.08.

In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 11,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $255,389.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 535,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,176,850.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 2,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $55,935.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 532,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,318,398.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 11,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $255,389.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 535,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,176,850.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 364,085 shares of company stock valued at $7,574,423 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

