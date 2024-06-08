Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Invests $54,000 in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,395 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,758,000. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC boosted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 6,811,783 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $108,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,021 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 4.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,378,375 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $65,632,000 after acquiring an additional 175,038 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,049,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,896,244 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $62,223,000 after acquiring an additional 411,905 shares in the last quarter.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.54. 31,687,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,034,844. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.96. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52-week low of $12.92 and a 52-week high of $17.91.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Cuts Dividend

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.09). Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 22.46%. The business had revenue of $23.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.0288 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 16%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is 24.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PBR shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $17.20 to $17.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. HSBC upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $21.20 to $17.70 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

