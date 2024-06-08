Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 193.8% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:FTEC traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $163.38. 150,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,691. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.82. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a one year low of $118.39 and a one year high of $164.62.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

