Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Purchases 796 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,376,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,610,724,000 after purchasing an additional 153,460 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 105,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,936,000 after purchasing an additional 43,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 198.6% during the 4th quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.27. 21,589,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,541,951. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.68 and a 1 year high of $82.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.40 and a 200 day moving average of $76.92.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.