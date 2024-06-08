Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 390,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $295,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ASML by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in ASML by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 1,295.0% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,436,000 after acquiring an additional 22,611 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 12,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASML has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic upgraded ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HSBC started coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,036.00.

ASML Price Performance

NASDAQ ASML traded down $24.19 on Friday, reaching $1,028.42. 936,155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 906,273. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $563.99 and a 12 month high of $1,056.34. The company has a market cap of $405.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $939.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $870.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. ASML had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 56.99%. As a group, research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a $1.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.53%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

