Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Takes Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 64 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,992,890,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 61,268.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,342,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,802,530,000 after buying an additional 7,330,815 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $682,139,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,575,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,908,273,000 after purchasing an additional 659,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter valued at about $345,781,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 20,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $836.32, for a total value of $17,046,710.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,188,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,116,945,268.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 20,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $836.32, for a total transaction of $17,046,710.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,188,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,116,945,268.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,842,821.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 337,804 shares of company stock valued at $278,236,284 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

NYSE:LLY traded up $12.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $849.99. 2,468,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,293,791. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $775.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $707.93. The company has a market cap of $807.84 billion, a PE ratio of 125.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $432.34 and a 12-month high of $856.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LLY. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $925.00 to $957.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $787.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.