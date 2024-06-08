Frankly (CVE:TLK) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.44

Frankly Inc. (CVE:TLK – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.44 and traded as low as C$0.38. Frankly shares last traded at C$0.44, with a volume of 174,000 shares.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.44. The stock has a market cap of C$14.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23.
Frankly Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated software platform for brands and media companies primarily in the United States. The company creates, distributes, analyzes, and monetizes content across various digital properties through Web, mobile, and television. It also offers sources for national and local advertising.
