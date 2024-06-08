Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Shares Bought by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP grew its holdings in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 47.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,219 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP owned about 0.06% of Frontdoor worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTDR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Frontdoor by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Frontdoor by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in Frontdoor by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Frontdoor by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Frontdoor by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter.

Frontdoor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTDR traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.43. The company had a trading volume of 861,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,365. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. Frontdoor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $38.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $378.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.36 million. Frontdoor had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 132.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Frontdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Frontdoor Profile

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company's home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

See Also

