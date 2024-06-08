Frontier Lithium (OTCMKTS:LITOF) Trading Up 1%

Frontier Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:LITOF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.60 and last traded at $0.60. Approximately 52,060 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 80,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

Frontier Lithium Stock Down 2.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.56.

Frontier Lithium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Frontier Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in North America. Its flagship property includes the PAK Lithium project, which covers approximately 27,069 hectares comprising three mining leases and 1,258 contiguous mining claims located in northwestern Ontario, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.