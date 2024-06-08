FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP) PT Raised to $11.00

FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 43.04% from the stock’s current price.
FTAI Infrastructure Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of FTAI Infrastructure stock opened at $7.69 on Thursday. FTAI Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market cap of $782.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.48.
FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FTAI Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 49.44% and a negative return on equity of 37.21%. The company had revenue of $82.54 million during the quarter.
FTAI Infrastructure Company Profile
FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation, energy, and industrial products industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.
