Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Bought by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 597,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,497 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Futu were worth $32,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Futu during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Futu in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Futu in the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Futu by 14.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Futu in the third quarter valued at about $208,000.

FUTU stock traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.90. 961,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,683,378. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.52. Futu Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $38.25 and a 12-month high of $81.86.

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $331.27 million during the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 40.86% and a return on equity of 17.16%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that Futu Holdings Limited will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FUTU. CLSA upgraded shares of Futu from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Futu from $81.00 to $85.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Futu from $76.90 to $75.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Futu presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.37.

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

