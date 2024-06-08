FY2024 EPS Estimates for Costco Wholesale Co. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now expects that the retailer will post earnings per share of $16.03 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $15.82. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $900.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Costco Wholesale’s current full-year earnings is $15.97 per share.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $58.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.16 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.43 EPS.

COST has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $875.00 price objective (up previously from $800.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $777.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $676.00 target price (up previously from $650.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $750.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on COST

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST opened at $845.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $760.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $712.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.01 billion, a PE ratio of 52.39, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $512.50 and a 1 year high of $850.38.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total value of $567,445.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,228,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total value of $567,445.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,228,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total value of $1,072,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at $4,785,786.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Costco Wholesale

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COST. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 194.0% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 13,404 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,573,000 after acquiring an additional 8,845 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 90,922 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $51,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.9% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 31,394 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,737,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.0% in the third quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 881 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 95.9% in the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.