Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Position Boosted by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 941 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $2,501,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $1,473,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 153,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,560,000 after buying an additional 24,489 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 45,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 23,722 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on GLPI. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.31.

GLPI traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.69. 896,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,344,071. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 6.47 and a quick ratio of 6.47. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $41.80 and a one year high of $50.59.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $376.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.44 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 50.05% and a return on equity of 16.79%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 112.18%.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

