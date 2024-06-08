Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 247,494 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,179 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.32% of Gartner worth $111,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Gartner by 20.5% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in Gartner by 7.5% during the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 2.6% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,689 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 450,985 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $154,963,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Gartner

In related news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.99, for a total transaction of $302,437.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,656,710.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.57, for a total value of $363,656.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,084,428.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.99, for a total value of $302,437.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,656,710.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,004 shares of company stock worth $6,381,523. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IT traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $434.44. 290,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,619. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $445.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $451.54. The company has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a PE ratio of 43.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.32. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.61 and a twelve month high of $486.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.40. Gartner had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 141.55%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IT shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $507.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $474.50.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

