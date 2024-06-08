Geegoopuzzle (GGP) Price Up 5.1% Over Last 7 Days

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 8th. Geegoopuzzle has a total market capitalization of $431.79 million and approximately $879,670.49 worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Geegoopuzzle token can now be bought for about $2.88 or 0.00004151 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Geegoopuzzle has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Geegoopuzzle Profile

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a token. It launched on July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo. Geegoopuzzle’s official website is www.geegoopuzzle.com.

Buying and Selling Geegoopuzzle

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation.

