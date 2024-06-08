Genenta Science (NASDAQ:GNTA) Shares Down 0.7%

Genenta Science S.p.A. (NASDAQ:GNTA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.18 and last traded at $3.18. Approximately 3,127 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 5,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Genenta Science in a research note on Monday, May 13th.
Genenta Science Price Performance
Genenta Science Company Profile
Genenta Science S.p.A., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of hematopoietic stem cell gene therapies for the treatment of solid tumors in Italy. Its lead product candidate is Temferon, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for use in the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme in patients with unmethylated MGMT gene promoter.
