Geodrill (OTCMKTS:GDLLF) Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLLF – Get Free Report) fell 1.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.57 and last traded at $1.57. 23,149 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 317% from the average session volume of 5,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

Geodrill Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.56 and a 200 day moving average of $1.40.

About Geodrill

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.

See Also

