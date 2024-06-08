Geodrill (OTCMKTS:GDLLF) Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLLF – Get Free Report) fell 1.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.57 and last traded at $1.57. 23,149 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 317% from the average session volume of 5,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.
Geodrill Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.56 and a 200 day moving average of $1.40.
About Geodrill
Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.
