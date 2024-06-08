Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $52.81

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$52.81 and last traded at C$52.75, with a volume of 150812 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$52.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GIL has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$46.80.

Gildan Activewear Stock Up 1.0 %

The stock has a market cap of C$8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$48.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$47.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.76.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C$0.08. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 16.14%. The business had revenue of C$938.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$956.47 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 4.0599002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.277 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Juan Carlos Contreras Contreras Y. Contreras sold 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.06, for a total value of C$161,200.13. In other news, Senior Officer Juan Carlos Contreras Contreras Y. Contreras sold 4,350 shares of Gildan Activewear stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.06, for a total transaction of C$161,200.13. Also, Director Ghislain Houle bought 9,625 shares of Gildan Activewear stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$51.83 per share, with a total value of C$498,834.88. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

Further Reading

