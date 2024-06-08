GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Price Target Cut to $50.00

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of GitLab from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of GitLab from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of GitLab from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GitLab has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $67.70.

Get GitLab alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GTLB

GitLab Stock Down 1.2 %

Insider Activity

GTLB stock opened at $43.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.85. GitLab has a fifty-two week low of $40.19 and a fifty-two week high of $78.53.

In other news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total value of $12,325,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total value of $12,325,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total value of $3,364,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 346,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,411,867.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 433,383 shares of company stock worth $23,632,528 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GitLab

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTLB. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of GitLab by 2,107.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

About GitLab

(Get Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.