GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) PT Lowered to $62.00

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on GTLB. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of GitLab in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen decreased their target price on GitLab from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on GitLab in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded GitLab from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on GitLab from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $67.70.

GTLB opened at $43.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.85. GitLab has a 12 month low of $40.19 and a 12 month high of $78.53.

In other news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $3,075,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other GitLab news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total value of $3,364,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 346,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,411,867.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $3,075,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 433,383 shares of company stock worth $23,632,528 over the last 90 days. 21.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in GitLab by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,199,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,540,000 after acquiring an additional 5,446 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in GitLab by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 531,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,478,000 after acquiring an additional 51,612 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in GitLab by 71.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,236,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762,944 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in GitLab by 280.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 628,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,443,000 after buying an additional 463,584 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in GitLab by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

