Goldwind Science And Technology (OTCMKTS:XJNGF) Trading Up 7.3%

Goldwind Science And Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XJNGF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 7.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.51 and last traded at $0.51. 900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 3,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

Goldwind Science And Technology Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.41.

About Goldwind Science And Technology

Goldwind Science And Technology Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides wind power solutions in China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: WTG Manufacturing, Wind Power Services, Wind Farm Development, and Others. The WTG Manufacturing segment engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of wind turbine generators and spare parts.

