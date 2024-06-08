Good Energy Group (LON:GOOD) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $299.03

Good Energy Group PLC (LON:GOOD – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 299.03 ($3.83) and traded as low as GBX 252 ($3.23). Good Energy Group shares last traded at GBX 256 ($3.28), with a volume of 99,847 shares traded.

Good Energy Group Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 253.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 298.36. The stock has a market cap of £46.10 million, a PE ratio of 1,485.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.80.

Good Energy Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a GBX 2.25 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This is a boost from Good Energy Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. Good Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,764.71%.

Insider Transactions at Good Energy Group

Good Energy Group Company Profile

In other Good Energy Group news, insider Nemone Louise Wynn-Evans nee Bridges purchased 3,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 271 ($3.47) per share, with a total value of £9,864.40 ($12,638.57). In other news, insider Nemone Louise Wynn-Evans nee Bridges acquired 3,640 shares of Good Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 271 ($3.47) per share, for a total transaction of £9,864.40 ($12,638.57). Also, insider Rupert Sanderson acquired 4,800 shares of Good Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 244 ($3.13) per share, with a total value of £11,712 ($15,005.77). Corporate insiders own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

Good Energy Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, generation, and sale of electricity from renewable sources in the United Kingdom. The company generates electric power by wind turbine and solar panels. It also sells gas; and provides services related to micro-renewable generation, as well as offers EV market data services.

