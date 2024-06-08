Governance OHM (GOHM) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $196.16 Million

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 8th. One Governance OHM token can currently be bought for $3,243.58 or 0.04676284 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Governance OHM has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. Governance OHM has a total market capitalization of $196.16 million and $60,196.76 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Governance OHM Profile
Governance OHM launched on November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,076 tokens. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Governance OHM is www.olympusdao.finance. Governance OHM’s official message board is olympusdao.medium.com. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao.
Buying and Selling Governance OHM
