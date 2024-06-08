Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $83.08

Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $83.08 and last traded at $82.10, with a volume of 23684 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $81.07.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gravity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $611.88 million, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.20.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $119.78 million during the quarter. Gravity had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 16.96%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Gravity by 29.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 233,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,689,000 after acquiring an additional 53,195 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gravity by 6.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Gravity by 41.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gravity in the third quarter worth $900,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Gravity by 175.5% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 6,882 shares during the period. 9.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and the United States. The company offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M: Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; and Paladog Tactics.

