Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) versus MDB Capital (NASDAQ:MDBH) Head to Head Review

MDB Capital (NASDAQ:MDBH – Get Free Report) and Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares MDB Capital and Greenidge Generation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MDB Capital N/A -36.73% -31.99% Greenidge Generation -33.91% N/A -23.07%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for MDB Capital and Greenidge Generation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MDB Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Greenidge Generation 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

Greenidge Generation has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 85.87%. Given Greenidge Generation’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Greenidge Generation is more favorable than MDB Capital.

This table compares MDB Capital and Greenidge Generation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MDB Capital $5.99 million 62.40 -$6.97 million N/A N/A Greenidge Generation $70.39 million 0.37 -$29.51 million ($37.93) -0.07

MDB Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Greenidge Generation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of MDB Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.5% of Greenidge Generation shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.5% of Greenidge Generation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Greenidge Generation beats MDB Capital on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MDB Capital

MDB Capital Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a broker-dealer. The company operates through two segments, Broker Dealer & Intellectual Property Service, and Technology Development. The Broker Dealer & Intellectual Property Service segment operates as a full-service broker dealer that focuses on conducting private and public securities offerings, as well as providing research services for investment banking due diligence. The Technology Development segment engages in the synthetic biology technology development business. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Addison, Texas.

About Greenidge Generation

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenter in New York, as well as hosts, powers, and provides technical support and other related services to bitcoin mining equipment owned by customers. It also owns and operates a 106 MW nameplate capacity power generation facility. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Fairfield, Connecticut.

