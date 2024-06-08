Guardforce AI (NASDAQ:GFAI) Trading Up 1.9%

Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.68 and last traded at $2.64. Approximately 75,676 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 330,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.59.

Guardforce AI Trading Down 3.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.04 and its 200-day moving average is $3.14.

Institutional Trading of Guardforce AI

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Guardforce AI stock. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. Murchinson Ltd. owned about 0.28% of Guardforce AI at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Guardforce AI

Guardforce AI Co, Limited offers cash solutions and cash handling services in Thailand. The company operates through four segments: Secured Logistics Business, General Security Solutions, Robotics Solution Business, and Information Security Business. Its services include cash-in-transit, vehicles to banks, ATM management, cash center operations, cash processing, coin processing, consolidate cash center, and cheque center services, as well as cash deposit machine solutions, such as cash deposit management and express cash services.

