Harvest Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Harvest Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 389,725 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $19,689,000 after buying an additional 23,364 shares during the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 9,039 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $1,885,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,075 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $1,213,859.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,439,234.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,378 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $155,016.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,013.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $1,213,859.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,439,234.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,647 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.84. The stock had a trading volume of 15,734,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,696,226. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.64 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19. The company has a market cap of $184.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.98.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSCO. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.47.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

