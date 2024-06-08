Harvest Investment Advisors LLC Sells 68 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Harvest Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,301 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Amgen makes up approximately 1.5% of Harvest Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. United Community Bank acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 2,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $0.67 on Friday, reaching $305.02. 1,925,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,220,412. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.32 and a 52 week high of $329.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $290.13 and a 200 day moving average of $287.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.62 billion, a PE ratio of 43.57, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.98 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Raymond James started coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $271.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.65.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

