Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,224,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,759 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.88% of Hasbro worth $62,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Hasbro by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 329,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,833,000 after acquiring an additional 99,263 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at $70,544,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,326,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,756,000 after buying an additional 22,688 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,250,000. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Hasbro
In other Hasbro news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $783,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,960.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Report on Hasbro
Hasbro Stock Performance
HAS stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $58.45. 1,132,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,221,283. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.66 and a 1-year high of $73.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.28 and a 200-day moving average of $53.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.
Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $757.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.84 million. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 29.60% and a positive return on equity of 25.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.
About Hasbro
Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Hasbro
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/3 – 6/7
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.