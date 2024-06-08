Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,224,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,759 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.88% of Hasbro worth $62,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Hasbro by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 329,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,833,000 after acquiring an additional 99,263 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at $70,544,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,326,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,756,000 after buying an additional 22,688 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,250,000. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Insider Activity at Hasbro

In other Hasbro news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $783,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,960.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a report on Monday, May 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hasbro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.17.

Read Our Latest Report on Hasbro

Hasbro Stock Performance

HAS stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $58.45. 1,132,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,221,283. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.66 and a 1-year high of $73.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.28 and a 200-day moving average of $53.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $757.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.84 million. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 29.60% and a positive return on equity of 25.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

About Hasbro

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.