HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) Stake Raised by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) by 532.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250,366 shares during the period. HashiCorp makes up about 0.9% of CenterBook Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. CenterBook Partners LP owned about 0.15% of HashiCorp worth $7,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in HashiCorp by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 43,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in HashiCorp by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in HashiCorp by 10.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 5.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of HashiCorp by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HashiCorp Trading Up 0.1 %

HashiCorp stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.78. 2,285,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,689,047. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.91 and a 1-year high of $33.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.19 and a beta of 1.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HashiCorp ( NASDAQ:HCP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a negative net margin of 31.13%. The business had revenue of $155.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.47 million. As a group, research analysts predict that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of HashiCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on HashiCorp in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on HashiCorp in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on HashiCorp from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HashiCorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CMO Marc Holmes sold 8,009 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $219,286.42. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,320.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $1,208,169.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,517,548 shares in the company, valued at $51,065,490.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Marc Holmes sold 8,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $219,286.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,320.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 284,415 shares of company stock valued at $8,275,134 over the last 90 days. 22.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HashiCorp Company Profile

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

