Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Haynes International in a report on Thursday, March 14th.
View Our Latest Analysis on Haynes International
Haynes International Trading Up 0.0 %
Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $152.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.52 million. Haynes International had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 6.31%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Haynes International will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Haynes International
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAYN. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Haynes International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 484.2% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haynes International in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Haynes International by 67.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 16.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 4,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.31% of the company’s stock.
About Haynes International
Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Haynes International
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- AMC Stock’s Rally: The Hidden Truth and Why It’s Temporary
Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.