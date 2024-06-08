HC Wainwright Initiates Coverage on Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO)

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.54% from the stock’s current price.

Lexeo Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of LXEO stock opened at $17.25 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.93 and its 200 day moving average is $14.53. The company has a quick ratio of 9.16, a current ratio of 9.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $568.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77. Lexeo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $22.33.

Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.01). Research analysts expect that Lexeo Therapeutics will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lexeo Therapeutics

Lexeo Therapeutics Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lexeo Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $79,000. Cornell University purchased a new stake in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $1,980,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 15.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 481,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after acquiring an additional 65,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $9,342,000. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of plakophilin-2 arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated with it; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or HCM caused by TNNI3 gene.

