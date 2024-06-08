HC Wainwright Initiates Coverage on Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO)

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.54% from the stock’s current price.
Lexeo Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of LXEO stock opened at $17.25 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.93 and its 200 day moving average is $14.53. The company has a quick ratio of 9.16, a current ratio of 9.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $568.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77. Lexeo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $22.33.
Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.01). Research analysts expect that Lexeo Therapeutics will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Lexeo Therapeutics Company Profile
Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of plakophilin-2 arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated with it; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or HCM caused by TNNI3 gene.
