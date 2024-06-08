HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TYRA. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $28.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TYRA opened at $19.78 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 1.03. Tyra Biosciences has a 12 month low of $10.38 and a 12 month high of $20.67.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.11. Research analysts expect that Tyra Biosciences will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,416,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180,155 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL grew its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 70.1% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,661,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,444,000 after buying an additional 1,921,599 shares during the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $4,712,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 899,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,757,000 after acquiring an additional 140,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $977,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

