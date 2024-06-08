HC Wainwright Reaffirms Neutral Rating for GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC)

HC Wainwright reissued their neutral rating on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for GlycoMimetics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.54) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Capital One Financial cut GlycoMimetics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on GlycoMimetics in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a sell rating for the company.

Get GlycoMimetics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics Price Performance

GlycoMimetics stock opened at $0.26 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day moving average is $2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.15. GlycoMimetics has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $3.53.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GlycoMimetics will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GlycoMimetics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,761,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after purchasing an additional 340,112 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new position in GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in GlycoMimetics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. 75.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GlycoMimetics

(Get Free Report)

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies for cancers and inflammatory diseases in the United States. It develops uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as completed phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GlycoMimetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlycoMimetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.