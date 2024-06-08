HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Evaxion Biotech A/S Stock Performance

NASDAQ EVAX opened at $3.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.86 and a 200-day moving average of $4.98. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $14.20.

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Evaxion Biotech A/S will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evaxion Biotech A/S

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Evaxion Biotech A/S stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Free Report) by 606.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,752 shares during the quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Evaxion Biotech A/S worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evaxion Biotech A/S Company Profile

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing artificial intelligence-powered immunotherapies. The company develops EVX-01, a cancer immunotherapy that is in clinical Phase IIb trial for metastatic melanoma; EVX-02, a DNA-based cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase 1/2a trial for adjuvant melanoma; and EVX-03, a DNA-based immunotherapy that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of various cancers.

