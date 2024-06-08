HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James started coverage on Scholar Rock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.17.

NASDAQ SRRK opened at $9.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $758.46 million, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a current ratio of 6.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.33 and its 200 day moving average is $15.00. Scholar Rock has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $21.17.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Scholar Rock will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRRK. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in Scholar Rock during the third quarter worth approximately $10,664,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,321,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,444,000 after buying an additional 1,149,519 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,287,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,430,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,898,000 after buying an additional 342,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 7.5% during the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,733,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,606,000 after buying an additional 329,408 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

