Head-To-Head Comparison: Meihua International Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:MHUA) versus Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Meihua International Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:MHUA – Get Free Report) and Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Meihua International Medical Technologies and Beauty Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meihua International Medical Technologies N/A N/A N/A Beauty Health -20.48% -0.02% N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.2% of Meihua International Medical Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.3% of Beauty Health shares are held by institutional investors. 66.6% of Meihua International Medical Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.0% of Beauty Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meihua International Medical Technologies $97.10 million 0.19 $11.62 million N/A N/A Beauty Health $398.00 million 0.64 -$100.12 million ($0.70) -2.94

This table compares Meihua International Medical Technologies and Beauty Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Meihua International Medical Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Beauty Health.

Volatility & Risk

Meihua International Medical Technologies has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beauty Health has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Meihua International Medical Technologies and Beauty Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meihua International Medical Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Beauty Health 3 7 2 0 1.92

Beauty Health has a consensus target price of $6.29, indicating a potential upside of 205.13%. Given Beauty Health’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Beauty Health is more favorable than Meihua International Medical Technologies.

Summary

Beauty Health beats Meihua International Medical Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Meihua International Medical Technologies

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture, sells, and marketing of medical consumables in the People's Republic of China. The company offers class I, II, and III disposable medical devices. Its products include non-bottled products, such as brushes and ID bracelets; and polyethylene bottled products, such as eye drop and tablet bottles, as well as electronic pumps. The company also distributes disposable medical devices sourced from other manufacturers to customers in China. In addition, it offers COVID-19 products comprising disposable medical masks. The company serves hospitals, pharmacies, medical institutions, and medical equipment companies. It also exports its products to Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in Yangzhou, the People's Republic of China. Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Bright Accomplish Limited.

About Beauty Health

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a Delivery System designs to connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; consumables, such as single-use tips, solutions, and serums used to provide a hydrafacial treatment; SkinStylus SteriLock Microsystem, a microneedling device used for the treatment of enhancing appearance of surgical or traumatic hypertrophic scars on the abdomen and facial acne scarring in Fitzpatrick skin types I, II, and III; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

