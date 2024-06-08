Hedera (HBAR) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $3.36 Billion

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 7th. Hedera has a market cap of $3.36 billion and $121.78 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hedera has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0939 or 0.00000135 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.64 or 0.00048481 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00009872 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00016588 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00011649 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00006154 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,749,981,470 coins. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 35,749,981,469.65341 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.10151517 USD and is down -1.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 272 active market(s) with $50,404,003.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

