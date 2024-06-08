HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Upgraded to Equal Weight by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $225.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $178.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of HEICO from $209.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up previously from $229.00) on shares of HEICO in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on HEICO from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on HEICO from $223.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on HEICO from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $226.00.

HEI stock opened at $222.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a PE ratio of 69.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $206.36 and a 200 day moving average of $191.03. HEICO has a twelve month low of $155.42 and a twelve month high of $229.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $955.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. HEICO’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that HEICO will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HEICO news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total transaction of $77,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,093.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other HEICO news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 400 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total transaction of $77,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at $243,093.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.18, for a total transaction of $4,996,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 155,862 shares in the company, valued at $29,953,559.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HEI. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of HEICO by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,276,326 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $586,036,000 after acquiring an additional 311,304 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in HEICO by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 567,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $101,438,000 after buying an additional 43,509 shares during the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management increased its holdings in HEICO by 23.4% in the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 352,093 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,250,000 after buying an additional 66,800 shares in the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in HEICO by 22.8% in the third quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 261,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,305,000 after purchasing an additional 48,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in HEICO by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 176,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,499,000 after acquiring an additional 16,878 shares during the last quarter. 27.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

