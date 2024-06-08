Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd Acquires 2,865 Shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the quarter. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in GitLab were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GitLab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of GitLab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of GitLab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in shares of GitLab by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of GitLab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at GitLab

In other news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $3,075,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other GitLab news, CAO Erin Mannix sold 958 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total transaction of $57,029.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,459,273.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 56,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $3,075,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 433,383 shares of company stock valued at $23,632,528. Corporate insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GTLB. Raymond James upgraded shares of GitLab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of GitLab in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of GitLab from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of GitLab from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of GitLab from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.70.

GitLab Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ GTLB traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,148,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,828,763. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 0.44. GitLab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.19 and a fifty-two week high of $78.53.

GitLab Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Stories

