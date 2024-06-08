Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,940 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,000. Salesforce accounts for about 1.1% of Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Salesforce by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,561,325 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,147,402,000 after acquiring an additional 457,463 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,921,042 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,926,323,000 after acquiring an additional 752,566 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Salesforce by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,708,615 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,607,493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,935,973 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Salesforce by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,195,108 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,270,144,000 after acquiring an additional 121,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,762,331,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total transaction of $287,743.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,040,011.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 1,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total value of $512,867.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at $507,979.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total value of $287,743.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,040,011.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 640,870 shares of company stock worth $182,545,398 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $241.85. 6,883,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,260,156. The company has a market cap of $234.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.25. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.68 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $275.34 and its 200 day moving average is $276.17.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Salesforce from $323.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $355.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.79.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

