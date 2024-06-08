Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 8,420 BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BILL during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BILL in the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BILL in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in BILL during the 4th quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in BILL by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of BILL in a report on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of BILL in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of BILL in a research report on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of BILL from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of BILL from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BILL presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.65.

In related news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 642 shares of BILL stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $33,120.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,480.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BILL news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $134,985.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,901.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $33,120.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,057 shares in the company, valued at $312,480.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:BILL traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.25. 2,181,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,747,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $49.06 and a one year high of $139.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.69.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.17. BILL had a positive return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $323.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.23 million. On average, research analysts expect that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

