Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd Invests $1.92 Million in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at $365,933,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Global Payments by 40.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,346,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703,434 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Global Payments by 338.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,288,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537,941 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments during the third quarter valued at $197,875,000. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Global Payments by 119.0% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,085,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,287,000 after acquiring an additional 590,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Global Payments stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $97.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,705,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,369,420. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.12 and a 1 year high of $141.77.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.72%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.84%.

In related news, VP Andrea M. Carter sold 3,300 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total value of $367,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,770.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on GPN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $129.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.11.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

