Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd Sells 573,433 Shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd reduced its stake in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,618,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 573,433 shares during the period. Full Truck Alliance accounts for approximately 3.3% of Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Full Truck Alliance were worth $11,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 26,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 34,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Full Truck Alliance by 216.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 57,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 39,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 4th quarter worth $568,000. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Full Truck Alliance from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Daiwa America raised Full Truck Alliance to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Full Truck Alliance has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

Shares of NYSE YMM traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.75. The company had a trading volume of 7,223,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,454,524. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.45 and its 200-day moving average is $7.39. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $9.68.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Full Truck Alliance had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 26.48%. The firm had revenue of $339.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.144 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 1.84%. Full Truck Alliance’s payout ratio is 40.63%.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight matching services, such as freight listing and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

