Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd Takes $482,000 Position in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,530,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,134,000 after buying an additional 2,363,550 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,175,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,589,000 after purchasing an additional 193,708 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Freshworks by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,222,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,280,000 after purchasing an additional 963,426 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Freshworks by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,953,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,887,000 after purchasing an additional 149,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Freshworks in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,919,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have issued reports on FRSH shares. Wolfe Research raised Freshworks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Freshworks from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Freshworks from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Freshworks from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Freshworks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.
Freshworks Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ FRSH traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.73. 1,494,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,424,945. Freshworks Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.56 and a 52-week high of $24.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -31.82 and a beta of 0.74.
Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 18.93% and a negative return on equity of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $165.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.53 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.
Insider Transactions at Freshworks
In other news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 7,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $127,192.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,437.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 7,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $127,192.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,991 shares in the company, valued at $361,437.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,442 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $107,635.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,821.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,645 shares of company stock valued at $458,549 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.15% of the company’s stock.
Freshworks Company Profile
Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.
