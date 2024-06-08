Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd Takes Position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 53,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,037,000. Silicon Laboratories comprises 2.0% of Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 641,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,884,000 after acquiring an additional 28,759 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 516,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,315,000 after acquiring an additional 33,357 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 53,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,426 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $3,652,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,464,000 after purchasing an additional 24,468 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Silicon Laboratories

In other Silicon Laboratories news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 7,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total transaction of $895,074.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,931,258. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Price Performance

NASDAQ SLAB traded down $3.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,907. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.00 and a beta of 1.23. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.56 and a 1-year high of $166.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.42.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.05). Silicon Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $106.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.45 million. Equities analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Summit Insights cut Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Silicon Laboratories to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $137.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silicon Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.00.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

