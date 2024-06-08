Helium One Global (LON:HE1) Shares Down 8%

Helium One Global Ltd (LON:HE1 – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.15 ($0.01). 99,384,883 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 148,412,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.25 ($0.02).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.39. The company has a market cap of £42.78 million, a PE ratio of -148.75 and a beta of -0.13.

Helium One Global Ltd engages in the exploration and production of helium gas. Its project portfolio includes the Rukwa project consisting of 12 prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 1,899 square kilometers located in southwestern Tanzania; the Eyasi project, which include three prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 807 square kilometers located in north central Tanzania; and the Balangida project comprises one prospecting license covering an area of approximately 259 square kilometers located in north central Tanzania.

