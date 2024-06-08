Hermez Network (HEZ) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $155.08 Million

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 7th. In the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. Hermez Network has a market cap of $155.08 million and approximately $21,359.44 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for $4.24 or 0.00006119 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00010583 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00011303 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,418.75 or 0.99992468 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00012600 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001123 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004117 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.38 or 0.00099933 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.30728761 USD and is down -0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $16,804.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars.

