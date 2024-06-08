Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. Decreases Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. reduced its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 93.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 483 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $133,498,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 113.9% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 852,698 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $123,326,000 after acquiring an additional 453,974 shares during the period. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $681,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QCOM. Piper Sandler upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.74.

In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.11, for a total transaction of $218,858.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,207.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total transaction of $1,346,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 261,893 shares in the company, valued at $44,068,735.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.11, for a total transaction of $218,858.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,207.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,185 shares of company stock valued at $8,206,875 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $2.82 on Friday, hitting $206.62. 5,714,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,729,759. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $183.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $104.33 and a 52 week high of $217.43. The company has a market cap of $230.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.30.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 37.09%. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.70%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

