Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. Invests $14.38 Million in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. acquired a new position in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 63,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,378,000. Duolingo makes up 1.3% of Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DUOL. Discovery Value Fund bought a new stake in Duolingo in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DUOL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Duolingo from $243.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Duolingo from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective (down from $282.00) on shares of Duolingo in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Duolingo in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Duolingo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.33.

Duolingo Stock Performance

NASDAQ DUOL traded down $5.12 on Friday, reaching $188.98. 505,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 893,722. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.83 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $204.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.61. Duolingo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.89 and a fifty-two week high of $251.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $167.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.60 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Duolingo news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 22,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.26, for a total value of $4,850,785.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total transaction of $2,184,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,726.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 22,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.26, for a total transaction of $4,850,785.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,721 shares of company stock worth $19,280,489. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

